Fact or Fiction: Cookie Monster's first name is Sid?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On his official Twitter account, the beloved Sesame Street character Cookie Monster announced his actual first name is Sid.

In the comments, many people are saying they're stunned they never knew this.

But this has actually been revealed before.

Cookie Monster first told the world his name is Sid in the song "The first time me eat cookie" which he sang in a 2004 episode.

He also spoke about it again in a 2017 interview.

Despite that, most people are unaware of him having a name other than Cookie Monster.

In fact, one person commenting on Twitter is demanding to see his birth certificate.

