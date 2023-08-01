Fact or Fiction: 'Construction fail' image shows flight of stairs with no railing

(KGTV) — An image being labeled a “construction fail” on social media appears to show a flight of stairs with no railing connecting two doors on the outside of a concrete building.

The picture has popped up in posts and ads online.

But while it is real, it's not a construction fail.

The stairs are part of an art installation at the Kongresshaus in Biel, Switzerland.

"Beautiful steps number two" was created in 2009 for an exhibition.

The artists told the website Snopes the stairs and doors are not functional, and the steps are not meant to support real people.

