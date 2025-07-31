Fact or Fiction: Congressman misspells Georgia in bid for Senate seat?

(KGTV) — A story getting buzz claims a Georgia Congressman launched a Senate bid this week which included a video in which the word Georgia is misspelled.

It's basically true.

The video posted July 27 on the "Mike Collins War Room" X account concludes with the words "Georiga [sic], Let’s Ride.”

Collins, who is vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democrat John Ossoff, officially launched his Senate campaign the next day.

Fortunately, the video he posted from his own account did spell Georgia correctly.

The Collins campaign says the video with the error was made by fans and was not a campaign launch video.

But the “War Room” account specifically bills itself as the official team account for the campaign.

