(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a congressman attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against same-sex marriage.

It's true.

On July 19th, Pennsylvania Republican Glenn Thompson voted against a bill that would cement federal protections for same-sex marriage.

On July 22nd, he attended the same-sex wedding of his son.

In a statement, the Congressman's office said: "The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family."

Thompson's press secretary called the marriage bill “an election year messaging stunt for Democrats.”