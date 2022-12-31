Fact or Fiction: Confetti that drops on Times Square bears people's hopes and dreams?

(KGTV) — A meme going around claims the confetti that drops in Times Square at midnight on New Year’s Eve literally bears people's hopes and dreams on each piece of paper.

It's true.

All month, people have been able to write their wishes on Post-It Notes at the Wishing Wall in Times Square Plaza.

There was even a digital option for people to do it online.

Those Post-It Notes are added to the ton of confetti dropped onto the crowd at Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

It's too late now to add your wishes to this year's confetti.

But you can go onto the Times Square Website and submit a wish that will go in next year's batch.

