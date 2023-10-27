Fact or Fiction: Company tried to pay $23,000 settlement in coins?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a Colorado company tried to pay a $23,000 settlement in coins.

It's true.

Welding company JMF Enterprises paid a subcontractor $23,500 in loose coins that weighed more than three tons.

That was too heavy to be carried in the subcontractor's freight elevator and they were not amused.

So they sued and the judge wasn't amused either.

He ordered JMF to pay the settlement in a more conventional manner, like a check.

The company must also pay the plaintiff's legal fees, which will tack on an additional $8,000.