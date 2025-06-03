FACT OR FICTION: Company selling a cabinet saying it's easy to assemble, even if you're a girl?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An image you may have seen online claims to show the description of a cabinet being sold by a home furnishings chain that says it's easy to assemble, even if you're a girl.

It's actually real.

It was listed on the website by B&Q, which is a chain in Britain similar to Home Depot.

After understandably getting lots of criticism, B&Q issued an apology.

In a statement, a B&Q spokesperson said "We apologize for any offense caused by this inappropriate description of a product offered by a third-party seller. This listing has now been removed."