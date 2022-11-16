Fact or Fiction: Company offering chance to participate in funeral, being buried alive?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a company is offering people the chance to participate in their own funeral, complete with being buried alive.

It's true.

A Russian company is offering the service for the equivalent of around $57,000.

The so-called “full emersion” funeral allows customers to be buried in a coffin for up to an hour.

It also includes a full religious ceremony and a mandatory "revival."

The company's founder says the goal is to help clients discover new talents and deal with their fears and anxieties.

The company says there is enough air in the coffin to last around five and a half hours.

