Fact or Fiction: Company monitoring employee laughter?

(KGTV)— A story that caught our eye claims a Swiss company has installed "laugh detectors" to make sure their employees laugh enough at work.

This one's true.

The insurance company Baloise is using microphones and AI technology to monitor office laughter.

If a worker fails to laugh enough during the day they're sent an email with a humorous video, such as a cat falling off a table.

A spokesperson says the average adult laughs about 15 times a day, so the company set a target for its employees of 4 laughs every 2 hours.

If someone falls short, the so-called LOL Officer sends them the funny video.