Fact or Fiction: Company making giant kites to pull ships?

Posted at 9:22 PM, Jul 14, 2023
(KGTV) — A story that caught our attention claims a company is developing giant kites that can pull ships across the ocean and slash their carbon emissions.

It's true.

A French company called Airseas is developing the Seawing.

It’s a 3,200-square-foot kite that flies 1,000 feet above the water and helps propel a cargo ship.

Airseas says it could cut the ship's carbon emissions by 20%.

It's not a pipe dream.

Airseas has received $2.7 million from the EU and says it already has orders from Airbus and a Japanese shipping company.

It expects to be fully operational by the end of 2025.

