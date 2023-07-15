Fact or Fiction: Company making giant kites to pull ships?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our attention claims a company is developing giant kites that can pull ships across the ocean and slash their carbon emissions.
It's true.
A French company called Airseas is developing the Seawing.
It’s a 3,200-square-foot kite that flies 1,000 feet above the water and helps propel a cargo ship.
Airseas says it could cut the ship's carbon emissions by 20%.
It's not a pipe dream.
Airseas has received $2.7 million from the EU and says it already has orders from Airbus and a Japanese shipping company.
It expects to be fully operational by the end of 2025.