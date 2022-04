(KGTV) — Many companies use April Fools Day to roll out some amusing fake products.

For example, toy brand Little Tykes jokingly rolled out the "My First Cubicle" playset.

It comes complete with a water cooler, a donut, a computer, and a "Hang in there" cat poster.

7-Eleven used April Fools Day to unveil its new tongue-in-cheek Tiny Gulp.

While the Big Gulp offers an obscenely large serving of soda, the Tiny Gulp provides a mere 0.7 ounces for a reasonable 7 cents.