Fact or Fiction: Colorado Supreme Court rules elephants aren't people?

(KGTV) — An unusual story you may have heard claims the Colorado Supreme Court has taken the time to rule that elephants are not people.

It’s true.

An animals rights group sued to get five elephants at a Colorado zoo released to an animal sanctuary.

They claim the zoo is essentially a prison for such intelligent and social creatures.

But last week Colorado's high court ruled that, although they may be majestic, the elephants are not human and therefore don't have the legal right to pursue their release.

A New York court made a similar ruling involving an elephant at the Bronx Zoo in 2022.