Fact or Fiction: Code will change what Facebook posts you see?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A tip you may have seen on Facebook claims if you copy and paste a message with the code "005251839," Facebook will show your posts to old friends and allow you to see posts from friends that haven't appeared in your news feed for years.

But that’s fiction.

"Copy and paste" Facebook rumors have been around for about as long as Facebook itself has been in existence.

Posting any series of numbers will not circumvent Facebook's algorithm or change anything about your Facebook friends.