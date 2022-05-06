Fact or Fiction: Coca-Cola could lower car fuel consumption?

(KGTV) — An ad going around online appears to show Coca-Cola being poured into a car's gas tank with the caption "Simple trick to lower car fuel consumption by 55%."

So should you take a stab at pouring Coke into your car?

Definitely not.

The website Snopes clicked on the ad, which did lead to a page advertising EcoPlus which is a technical device that connects to your car.

But in an email, the company said the ad is not theirs and Coke is not related to their product.

Experts agree putting Coca-Cola in a gas tank can ruin your car.

