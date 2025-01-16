Fact or Fiction: City sending out unpaid parking ticket texts?

(KGTV) — A text message you might have received in recent days appears to be from the City of San Diego claiming your vehicle has an unpaid parking ticket with instructions to go to a link to pay the balance online.

But don't do it because it's a scam.

Going to that link will take you to a page that at first glance may appear to be from the city, but it's not.

It's just an attempt to get your credit card and personal information.

The city sent out a notice warning about the phishing scam.

To verify the status of a parking ticket or to safely make a payment go to sandiego.gov/parking/citations.

