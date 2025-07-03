Fact or Fiction: Chuck E. Cheese opening arcades for adults?

A story you may have heard claims Chuck E. Cheese is opening arcades for adults.

This one's true.

Chuck's Arcade is described by the company as a “modern day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great."

It has a mix of nostalgic and newer arcade games and each arcade is "overseen" by one of the chain's iconic animatronic characters, including Chuck E. Cheese himself.

There are currently 10 Chuck's Arcades in malls across the U.S.

None are west of Texas, but the company says more locations are coming soon.

The expansion comes five years after Chuck E. Cheese filed for bankruptcy.

The main rival for Chuck's is Dave & Buster’s, which recently reported a 9% drop in sales.