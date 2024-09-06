Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Christmas to be celebrated in October in Venezuela?

A story claims Venezuela will celebrate Christmas in October.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story that caught our attention claims Christmas will be celebrated this year in Venezuela in October.

It's true.

Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro declared this week that Christmas celebrations will begin in his country on October 1.

Maduro is no doubt trying to distract from the fallout from July's presidential election in which he declared victory despite evidence he lost and major unrest from the public.

Maduro also declared an early arrival of Christmas during the Covid pandemic, but it wasn't this early.

