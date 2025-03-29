Fact or Fiction: Chipotle is bankrupt and closing restaurants?

(KGTV) — Word spread online this week that Chipotle is filing for bankruptcy and closing restaurants.

But that's fiction.

The misinformation appears to have come from an online article by a Spanish media outlet that erroneously reported Chipotle was shutting down locations.

In reality, Chipotle is closing its spinoff venture called Farmesa Fresh, which debuted a couple of years ago.

The article was subsequently corrected.

Chipotle says it actually plans to open 365 new restaurants this year, at least 80% of which will include the chain's new drive-thru model.

There are nearly two dozen Chipotle restaurants in San Diego County.

