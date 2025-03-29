Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Chipotle is bankrupt and closing restaurants?

Water from hotel pools falling like rain and new construction tumbling like a house of cards. All of this and more triggered by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake happening in Myanmar on Friday.
Posted

(KGTV) — Word spread online this week that Chipotle is filing for bankruptcy and closing restaurants.

But that's fiction.

The misinformation appears to have come from an online article by a Spanish media outlet that erroneously reported Chipotle was shutting down locations.

In reality, Chipotle is closing its spinoff venture called Farmesa Fresh, which debuted a couple of years ago.

The article was subsequently corrected.

Chipotle says it actually plans to open 365 new restaurants this year, at least 80% of which will include the chain's new drive-thru model.

There are nearly two dozen Chipotle restaurants in San Diego County.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Time WEEKNIGHTS 5:30P

New Time WEEKNIGHTS 5:30P