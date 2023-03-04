Fact or Fiction: Children's toy comes with fake lighter & bubble gum cigarettes?

(KGTV) — A picture going around social media appears to show a children's toy called Mister Merry's Play Lighter Set that comes with a pretend lighter and bubble gum cigarettes.

It may seem hard to believe by today's standards, but this was a real toy.

According to the Library of Congress, the toy was copyrighted in January of 1966.

At that time, marketing cigarettes to children was still generally accepted.

A ban on advertising cigarettes on television and radio didn't take effect until 1971.

But it wasn't until 1998 that the nation's largest tobacco companies agreed to stop direct marketing to children.