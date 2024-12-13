Fact or Fiction: Chicken wings can be called boneless even if they have bones?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims the Ohio Supreme Court has reaffirmed its ruling that chicken wings can be called "boneless" even if they have bones.

It's true.

In July, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled against a man who sued a restaurant after swallowing a ‘boneless wing’ that had a bone in it.

The judges ruled "boneless wings" refers to a cooking style and it's common knowledge that chickens have bones.

The plaintiff asked the court to reconsider the ruling.

But on December 9 it handed down the same decision, albeit with a pointed dissent from Democrats on the court.

