Fact or Fiction: Chick-fil-A out with Pride version of logo?

(KGTV) — A tweet that went viral this month claims to show Chick-fil-A's official logo on top of a pride flag in honor of June being Pride Month.

But it did not come from Chick-fil-A.

The image in question has been circulating online for at least a decade.

It was actually posted originally on Facebook groups critical of the Chick-fil-A owner's conservative stances on LGBTQ rights.

Chick-fil-A has made efforts in recent years to stop donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

But there is no evidence the chain is posting its logo with the pride flag colors this month.