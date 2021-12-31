Watch
Fact or Fiction: Chargers fans are the saddest in the NFL?

Fact or Fiction: Poll shows chargers fans apathetic?
Posted at 7:46 PM, Dec 30, 2021
(KGTV) — The Chargers appear to have lost much of their fan base since leaving San Diego for Los Angeles.

A new survey certainly appears to back that up.

The website Lineups.com surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans across the country to see which ones get the most emotionally upset while watching their favorite team.

The Dallas Cowboys came out on top, followed by the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

When it comes to those least likely to cry, the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams take the top spots.

Now you may think that being emotionally upset about a football game is ridiculous, but you might be wrong as 79% surveyed say it’s OK to cry over a team.

