Fact or Fiction: Ceasar dressing invented by Tijuana restaurateur?

(KGTV) — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Caesar salad.

Many people think it was named after Julius Caesar, but that's wrong.

It was named after the man who invented it, restauranteur Caesar Cardini.

He actually lived here in San Diego and opened a restaurant with his brother in Tijuana during Prohibition.

It was there they invented the iconic salad featuring romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons and a dressing made with lemon or lime juice, anchovies, Dijon mustard, parmesan cheese and black pepper.

A festival celebrating the salad's centennial will be held in Tijuana July 7.

