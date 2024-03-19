Fact or Fiction: CBS Paying Jay Leno $1billion to return to late-night and take on Jimmy Kimmel?

(KGTV) — A social media post that went viral claims CBS is paying Jay Leno one billion dollars to return to late night television and take on Jimmy Kimmel.

The post links to an article from Esspots.com that goes into detail about the alleged move, saying CBS is betting big on Leno's enduring appeal to viewers across generations.

But don't get too excited Jay Leno fans, because the whole story is fiction.

There are no plans to bring Leno back to late night.

Esspots.com is a website that publishes made-up stories and the Facebook account that shared it also clearly states it only posts satire.

