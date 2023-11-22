Fact or Fiction: CBS offering Roseanne Barr money to create new sitcom?

(KGTV) — A story making the rounds on social media claims CBS is offering Roseanne Barr a massive amount of money to create a new sitcom.

But it's fiction.

The article from the website SpaceXMania claims Barr received a one billion dollar offer from CBS for her comedy comeback.

But that website produces satirical articles with no basis in fact.

There is also a story going around claiming Barr and comedian Tim Allen are teaming up on a new Fox morning tv show.

That is also fiction.

Roseanne hasn't been on network television since she was fired from her ABC show after posting a racist tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.