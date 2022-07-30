Fact or Fiction: Cats classified as alien invasive species?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims cats have been classified as alien invasive species.

It's true.

This month, a respected Polish scientific institute officially classified the common house cat as an invasive alien species because of the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.

Not surprisingly, the designation prompted an immediate backlash from the public, which assumed the institute was calling for cats to be euthanized.

But that's far from the truth.

The institute is only recommending owners limit the time their cats spend outdoors during bird breeding season.