FACT OR FICTION: Cat used to smuggle drugs into prison?

A viral video on social media claims to show a cat that was used to smuggle drugs into a prison.

And it's real.

Authorities in Costa Rica say they intercepted the cat at the Pococi Penitentiary earlier this month.

It had 236 grams of marijuana, 68 grams of heroin and rolling papers strapped to its back.

Officers seized the drugs and turned the cat over to the National Animal Health Service.

The use of a cat as a drug courier is part of a growing trend among smugglers

Animals have also been captured smuggling drugs in Panama and Sri Lanka.

As for this case, investigators are trying to figure out exactly who is responsible.

