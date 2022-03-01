Fact or Fiction: Cat-like satellite image is real?

(KGTV) — The Canadian Space Agency tweeted what it said was a satellite view of the Cape Breton Highlands in Nova Scotia.
But for many people, the image looked suspiciously like a cat lying on its side with a paw stretched out.
But the image is real.
The agency got in on the fun.
It followed up the original tweet with a new one saying “So apparently, quite a few of you see a cat in this satellite image. Does it mean it should have been named Cat Breton instead of Cape Breton? Help us sort out this confusion please."
