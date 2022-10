(KGTV) – An alternative health guru named David Wolfe tweeted a picture claiming it shows hundreds of electric cars that were abandoned because it was too expensive to replace the batteries.

But that's fiction.

The cars belonged to a Chinese electric car-sharing company that hit the streets in 2013.

But there wasn't enough demand to stay afloat, and the company went bankrupt in 2019.

There is no evidence the cars were abandoned because of the high cost of EV battery replacement.