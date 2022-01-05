Fact or Fiction: Car commercials in France tell people to walk, ride a bike?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a new law in France requires car commercials to tell people to walk or ride a bike instead.

It's basically true.

Starting March 1, all car ads in France must either tell people to walk or bike on short journeys, think about carpooling, or take public transportation daily.

The law applies to all online, print, radio, and television ads and contains no exemption for ads promoting electric vehicles.

Companies that don't comply will be fined up to $56,000 a day.

France has been cracking down on vehicle emissions including a new tax passed last year on gas- guzzling SUVs.