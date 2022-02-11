Fact or Fiction: Cappuccino art depicts naked man?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a pizza restaurant printed an ad without realizing a naked man was visible in the cappuccino art.

It's true.

Chiaro's Pizza in Pennsylvania recently sent out a seemingly innocent mailer showcasing its lava cake and cappuccino.

But people who looked closely at the coffee got quite an eyeful: a buck-naked seated man depicted in the cream on top.

Chiaro's quickly published an apology on Facebook saying neither they nor their proofreaders caught "the subtle nature of what we thought was a tasteful photo of a cappuccino."