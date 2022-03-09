Watch
Fact or Fiction: Canadian diner renames the dish poutine because of Putin?

Posted at 8:05 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 23:05:30-05

(KGTV) — Remember when there was a push 20 years ago to rename french fries "Freedom Fries" after France opposed the invasion of Iraq?

Now there's word a Canadian diner wants to rename the dish poutine because it sounds too much like Putin.

It's true.

Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of french fries and cheese curds, topped with brown gravy.

Le Roy Jucep, a restaurant that claims it invented poutine, is temporarily renaming it "La Frite Fromage Sauce,” which translates to "the fry cheese gravy."

But the move has gotten a lot of backlash, and the restaurant reported receiving death threats after announcing the name change on Facebook.

