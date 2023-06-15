Fact or Fiction: Canada to require warnings on every cigarette?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Canada will require health warnings to be printed on every individual cigarette.

It's true.

Under the new regulations, every cigarette will feature messages such as "cigarettes cause cancer," "tobacco smoke harms children" and "poison in every puff."

In a news release, Canadian health officials say the goal is to get adult smokers to quit and prevent young people and non-tobacco users from getting addicted in the first place.

The new rules will go into effect in stages and won't be fully in place until April of 2025.