Fact or Fiction: Can you order baby from Amazon Canada to ship to the U.S.?

(KGTV) - A so-called "life hack" going around social media tells moms that can't find baby formula to go to Amazon and change their country of origin from the United States to Canada.

Since they're not having a shortage there, the post claims you can get all the formula you need shipped right to your front door.

But that is fiction.

Products sold on Amazon Canada do not ship to U.S. addresses.

Your only workaround would be to try to find third-party sellers on Amazon willing to ship products across the border.

But even if you do, expect the shipping costs to be steep.

