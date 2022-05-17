Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Can I get paid $200 to read a book?

A social media post going around appears to be a job listing offering to pay people $200 for every book read by hired candidates.
Posted at 7:35 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 22:35:20-04

(KGTV) - A social media post going around appears to be a job listing offering to pay people $200 for every book read by hired candidates.

It's actually true.

A company called WordsRated is looking to hire several people for the position.

A company spokesman says it's a research organization that analyzes the contents of books.

He says they're looking to hire 5 to 10 people by the end of May or early June.

They do indeed pay $200 a book to people who work from home and can read on a full or part-time basis.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate