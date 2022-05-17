Fact or Fiction: Can I get paid $200 to read a book?

(KGTV) - A social media post going around appears to be a job listing offering to pay people $200 for every book read by hired candidates.

It's actually true.

A company called WordsRated is looking to hire several people for the position.

A company spokesman says it's a research organization that analyzes the contents of books.

He says they're looking to hire 5 to 10 people by the end of May or early June.

They do indeed pay $200 a book to people who work from home and can read on a full or part-time basis.