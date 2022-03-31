Fact or Fiction: Californians willing to gain 14 pounds to keep drinking alcohol?

(KGTV) — A headline that caught our eye claims Californians are willing to gain more than a dozen pounds to keep drinking alcohol.

It's apparently true.

Drugabuse.com conducted a nationwide survey asking people how much weight they're willing to gain to continue consuming their favorite alcoholic beverage.

For Californians, the answer was 14 pounds, the rough equivalent of 224 slices of bacon.

That actually puts us in the middle of the pack.

Rhode Islanders are the most accepting at 28 pounds.

On the other end, people in Hawaii, South Dakota, Utah and Vermont were only willing to pack on 8 pounds.

