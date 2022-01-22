Fact or Fiction: California ran out of U-Hauls in 2021?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims so many people are leaving California that U-Haul ran out of trucks in our state.

It's apparently true.

U-Haul put out a news release in which it said California was the state that saw the biggest loss of one-way U-Haul trucks in 2021.

In fact, U-Haul says it actually ran out of trucks to rent out here.

The top destination for U-Haul's trucks was Texas followed by Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Arizona.

California's population has been steadily declining as more people leave the state while the number of people moving here has dropped.