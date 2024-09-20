Fact or Fiction: California man pays wrong electric bill for 18 years?

(KGTV) — A story that seems hard to believe claims a California man just discovered he's been paying the wrong power bill for up to 18 years.

It's true.

Ken Wilson from Vacaville has been diligent about his power use, even turning his breakers off when he leaves each day.

So he was shocked when his electric bill was so high.

He called PG&E which sent out a technician and discovered Wilson, who lives in unit 91, has been paying the bill for unit 90.

Wilson has been living alone in the unit since 2006 and figures he's been overpaying this whole time.

PG&E apologized for the mistake and says it will be fixed by the next billing cycle.

