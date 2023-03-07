Fact or Fiction: California had to ask residents to stop calling 911 about Jupiter and Venus?

(KGTV) — A story we saw claims one California town had to ask residents to stop calling 911 about Jupiter and Venus.

It's true.

On March 1st, the two planets were so close together they created two shiny dots in the sky which apparently startled a lot of people in Stanislaus County.

Enough of them called 911 to report it, that the Sheriff's Department felt compelled to create a Facebook post letting people know what the lights were and asking them to stop calling.

By the way, Jupiter and Venus won't be this close together again until 2032.

