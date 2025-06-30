FACT OR FICTION: California gas tax to raise prices by 65 cents per gallon?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You may have been hearing a gas tax will go into effect July 1 that will raise prices by 65 cents a gallon.

But that's not at all likely.

On July 1, California's gas tax will increase by 1.6 cents a gallon to keep up with inflation, as required by law.

Money from the tax is used to help pay for road repairs.

In addition, stricter low-carbon fuel standards will go into effect, which critics have said could add an additional 65 cents a gallon.

But an independent UC Davis study puts the estimate at 5 to 8 cents per gallon.

Overall, we're likely to see prices at the pump increase by around 7 to 10 cents.

Gas prices are currently lower compared to both last month and this time last year.