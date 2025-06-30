Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FACT OR FICTION: California gas tax to raise prices by 65 cents per gallon?

You may have been hearing a gas tax will go into effect July 1 that will raise prices by 65 cents a gallon.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — You may have been hearing a gas tax will go into effect July 1 that will raise prices by 65 cents a gallon.

But that's not at all likely.

On July 1, California's gas tax will increase by 1.6 cents a gallon to keep up with inflation, as required by law.

Money from the tax is used to help pay for road repairs.

In addition, stricter low-carbon fuel standards will go into effect, which critics have said could add an additional 65 cents a gallon.

But an independent UC Davis study puts the estimate at 5 to 8 cents per gallon.

Overall, we're likely to see prices at the pump increase by around 7 to 10 cents.

Gas prices are currently lower compared to both last month and this time last year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
