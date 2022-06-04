Fact or Fiction: California court declares bees are fish?

(KGTV) — A story you might have seen claims a California court has declared bees are fish.

It's basically true.

A California appeals court ruled bumblebees are eligible for protection as endangered fish under California law.

A lower court had ruled the Endangered Species Act does not include insects.

But the appeals court disagreed and ruled that since bees are invertebrates they can be classified as fish, which are protected.

The court said the Endangered Species Act's definition of fish as only aquatic invertebrates is just a "term of art."