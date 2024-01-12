Fact or Fiction: Calif. trying to change tax law over Ohtani?

(KGTV) — The 10 year, $700 million contract Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers shocked the sports world.

But would you believe the contract is so unique California is trying to change the tax laws in response?

It's true.

$680 million of Ohtani’s contract is deferred and won’t start being paid until 2034.

That means if Ohtani moves out of California at that time, he could avoid paying the state income tax which is currently around 14%.

That would cost California a lot of money.

So State Controller Malia Cohen is now asking Congress to change the tax code to cap deferred payments.

So far there has been no official response.

