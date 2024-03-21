Fact or Fiction: Caitlyn Jenner supports New York County's ban on trans women in women's sports?

(KGTV) — A story out this week claims Caitlyn Jenner is supporting a New York county's ban on trans women competing on women's sports teams.

It's true.

Jenner, who won the men's decathlon at the 1976 Olympics, came out as a transgender woman in 2015 and is a vocal critic of trans women competing in women's sports.

This week, she spoke out in support of Nassau County's new executive order banning girls and women's sports teams that include transgender athletes from using public facilities.

The order is being challenged in court by the New York Civil Liberties Union.

