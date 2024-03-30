Fact or Fiction: Cadbury renaming Easter eggs to 'Gesture Eggs' to be more inclusive?

(KGTV) — A social media post getting some buzz claims the candy company Cadbury is renaming its chocolate Easter eggs ‘Gesture Eggs’ this year in order to be more inclusive.

The post includes a photo supposedly showing a poster advertising the rebranded product.

But while the picture is legit, the story is fiction.

A Cadbury spokesperson says one of its outlet stores in England marketed Cadbury easter eggs as gesture eggs.

But Cadbury did not endorse the move and is not changing its marketing to exclude Easter.

The store in question took the posters down and now advertises the eggs as Easter eggs.

