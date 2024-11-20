Fact or Fiction: Butter being locked up in Russia?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims inflation is so bad in Russia they're locking up butter.

It's true.

Some supermarkets in Russia are now keeping butter in locked cabinets.

It comes after a series of thefts in the country targeting stocks of butter.

Butter, some meats and onions are about 25% more expensive in Russia than a year ago.

The overall inflation rate in Russia is just shy of 10%, driven by the war with Ukraine.

In an effort to cool inflation down, Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to a record 21% in October.