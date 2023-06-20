Fact or Fiction: Bus company stops '666' bus from going to Town of Hel?

A story getting buzz online claims a Polish bus company will no longer offer a bus to the town of Hel with the number 666.

It's true.

The bus has been running since 2006 and became popular with tourists who wanted to be able to say they took the 666 bus to Hel.

But some Christian groups complained about having the number signifying the devil leading to a place that sounds like the word "hell" in English.

So the bus operator announced last week that, starting June 24, bus #666 will now run the line under the number 669.