Fact or Fiction: Bus company offering rides to sleep-deprived people?

A story that caught our eye claims a bus company is offering rides to sleep-deprived people who are lulled by long rides.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Nov 02, 2021
It's true.

The ‘Sleeping Bus Tour’ in Hong Kong is a 5-hour ride to nowhere just so people can get some shut eye.

Tickets cost $13 to $51 per person, depending on whether they choose seats on the upper or lower deck.

Passengers get a goodie bag that includes an eye mask and ear plugs.

Some people even bring their own blankets, pillows, and slippers.

So far, the tour has regularly sold out.

