Fact or Fiction: Build-A-Bear launches 'after dark' series of stuff bears for adult

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Build-A-Bear just launched an "After Dark" series of stuffed bears for adults.

It’s true. “Build-A-Bear After Dark" features bears clearly targeting the adult crowd.

Most of them are quite PG, but they do include several holding wine glasses and bottles and others distinctly made for Valentine's Day.

On its Facebook page, Build-A-Bear says "Wink wink, our gift shop is full of gifts for adults too. Shop Build-A-bear After Dark for unique gift ideas that are sure to get you hugged."

Most of the comments from the public are positive, although some say the company should stick to stuffed animals for kids.