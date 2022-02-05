Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Build-A-Bear launches 'after dark' series of stuff bears for adult

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:25 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 10:25:04-05

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Build-A-Bear just launched an "After Dark" series of stuffed bears for adults.

It’s true. “Build-A-Bear After Dark" features bears clearly targeting the adult crowd.

Most of them are quite PG, but they do include several holding wine glasses and bottles and others distinctly made for Valentine's Day.

On its Facebook page, Build-A-Bear says "Wink wink, our gift shop is full of gifts for adults too. Shop Build-A-bear After Dark for unique gift ideas that are sure to get you hugged."

Most of the comments from the public are positive, although some say the company should stick to stuffed animals for kids.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER