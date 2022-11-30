Fact or Fiction: Buddhist temple loses monks after testing positive for meth?

(KGTV) – A story that caught our eye claims a Buddhist temple in Thailand lost all its monks after they tested positive for meth.

It's true.

The four monks, including an abbot, all tested positive on Nov. 28 and were defrocked.

They've been transferred to a medical facility for drug rehabilitation.

But with the temple empty, nearby villagers are worried they can't do any merit-making, which involves worshippers donating food to monks as a good deed.

An official in the district says more monks will be sent to the temple to allow the villagers to practice their religious obligations.