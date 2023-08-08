Fact or Fiction: Broom produced with nutritional information?

(KGTV) - An image that went viral appears to show a broomstick with a complete listing of nutritional facts on the back.

According to the label, the broom is 150 calories, with 10 grams of fat and 180 milligrams of sodium.

But we would highly recommend against trying to eat this product.

While the picture is real, the nutritional information is not accurate.

The broom, which was purchased at an undisclosed general store, was mistakenly manufactured with the label of some sort of chips.

The number one ingredient is corn, and the serving size is listed as “13 chips.”

